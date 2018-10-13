Days after activist GD Agarwal's death, another Ganga crusader admitted to AIIMS

Rishikesh, Oct 13: Days after the death of environmental activist GD Agarwal, another Ganga activist, Sant Gopal Das, who is on an indefinite fast to save the holy river, has been admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh. Sant Gopal Das was on fast onto death over demands to clean Ganga.

He was admitted to the medicine wards of the AIIMS in Rishikesh during the wee hours of Saturday after his health seemed to deteriorate. Sant Gopal Das has been agitating over his demands of clean Ganga for many years. He has fasted even at Badrinath, Joshimath and Rishikesh before.

This comes day after activist GD Agarwal passed away at AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday (October 11) following an indefinite fast demanding conservation of River Ganga.

Agarwal was on a fast-unto-death for the last 111 days. He sat on his fast on June 22 to protest against the government's alleged inaction in taking measures to make the Ganga free of pollution and free-flowing.

Agarwal, who took on the name Swami Gyan Swarup Sanand later in his life, began his fast on June 22, demanding steps to stop construction of hydroelectric projects along the river's tributaries and enact the Ganga Protection Management Act.