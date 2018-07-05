'Your concurrence not needed': Kejriwal tells Lt Governor on Delhi order

New Delhi, July 5: Day after Supreme Court gave its verdict in the Delhi power tussle; Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying, "The LG's concurrence would now not be required on any matter."

"I wish to bring to your kind notice two specific issues adjudged by Hon'ble Supreme Court -LG's 'concurrence' would now not be required on any matter and executive powers related to 'Services' lies with Council of Ministers," Kejriwal said in a letter to Lt Governor.

"Till now, files on almost every subject used to be sent to the LG for his concurrence. Now, files would not be required to be sent. However, all decisions shall be duly communicated to the LG," the Chief Minister wrote.

The AAP chief has said that if L-G signs files on services, it will amount to contempt of court.

"Judicial discipline to abide by declaration of law by this Court, cannot be forsaken, under any pretext by any authority or Court, be it even the Highest Court in a State, oblivious to Article 141 of the Constitution of India, 1950 (in short the 'Constitution')," he wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal sought a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for implementing the Supreme Court's ruling for the smooth functioning of the city government.

"Sought time to meet Lt Governor today to seek his support and cooperation in the implementation of the order of SC and in the development of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

His tweet came after the services department refused to comply with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's order aimed at empowering the AAP government to post and transfer officers.

The 5-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday had unanimously ruled that the Lt Governor was constitutionally bound by the "aid and advice" of the elected government.

