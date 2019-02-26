Day after Pulwama, IAF said would always be at forefront to execute the mission

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Indian Air Force had said a day after the Pulwama that it was ready to strike deep into Pakistan and destroy terror camps.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, various options including a limited military conflict was discussed. However from the start, top officials felt that the best option to be exercised would be an air strike.

The IAF would always be at the forefront in executing its missions, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said following the attack at Pulwama. We are showcasing our ability to hit hard, hit fast and also hit with precision, during day, during night and hit under adverse weather conditions through our autonomous bombing capability, he also added.

Sources tell OneIndia that various options were discussed at high level meetings. However the IAF made it clear from day one that it was ready and would strike at very short notice.

Top security officials were of the view that India needs to engage its air power and strike at targets. A top official had told OneIndia that there would be precision air strikes across the border.

Nearly 140 aircraft had been engaged for this exercise, the source added. The aircraft had been stationed near the border. They are battle ready and can strike at very short notice, the officer had also added. The Indian Air Force said that it can hit at anytime and at very short notice.