Day after praising EC, Pranab Mukherjee raises concerns over EVM tampering

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 21: Day after praising the EC for conducting the 'perfect' poll, former president of India, Pranab Mujkherjee raised concerns over EVM tampering.

Mukherjee issued statement, says ' Onus on ensuring institutional integrity in this case(security of EVMs) lies with the Election Commission, they must do so and put all speculations to rest,' further putting the onus of ensuring institutional integrity on the Election Commission.

Earlier on Monday, Mukherjee had praised the Election Commission for conducting the Lok Sabha polls in a "perfect" manner. He made the remark at the launch of the book Defining India Through Their Eyes, written by NDTV Editorial Director Sonia Singh.

The veteran Congress leader also praised the electorate for voting in large numbers. "As many as 67.3% participated in this Lok Sabha election - that's more than 2/3rd," he said. "And after many years, I got to cast my vote in a booth as citizen Pranab Mukherjee."

Exit polls have predicted an easy win for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

Opposition leaders also alleged on Monday that there has been a "sudden movement" of EVMs around the country following the polls. On Tuesday, a few Opposition leaders will meet the Election Commission to talk about tallying paper trail of votes, or VVPATs, with EVM figures.

The Opposition has also claimed that the poll panel has been biased in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. The Election Commission had dismissed several complaints of violations of the Model Code of Conduct against Modi during the polls.