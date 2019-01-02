  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Day after New Year, Delhi's air quality improves, now in 'Poor' category

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 2: The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'Poor' category with major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 293 and 295 respectively in the Lodhi Road area, as reported by ANI on Wednesday.

    Day after New Year, Delhis air quality improves, in Poor category

    Delhi and NCR had woken up to a smoggy morning on Tuesday, the first day of the new year, with air quality ranging from 'Hazardous' category to 'Severe'.

    The overall AQI in the national capital on New Year's Day was 404.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the air quality was likely to remain in the 'Severe' category owing to low wind speed, which is highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said,''We're taking a number of steps like tree plantation drives and buying 3000 buses etc.We sanctioned one of largest metro phases yesterday. If the need arises, we'll implement the Odd-Even scheme.Each individual has to play a role in reducing pollution.''

    Delhi has been battling alarming pollution levels since October. In the last 10 days, the city has witnessed long spells of severe air quality which continued to plague the city on New Year's Eve and on the first day of 2019.

    Read more about:

    air quality delhi pollution

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue