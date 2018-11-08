Day after Diwali, Delhi's air turns 'hazardous'

New Delhi, Nov 8: A thick haze engulfed the national capital and adjoining regions on Thursday, despite a subdued Diwali after the Supreme Court ordered that only "green" firecrackers could be burst for two hours in the Capital and the National Capital Region.

News agency ANI reported Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was 999, the area around the US embassy in Chanakyapuri 459 and that around the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was 999, all of which falls under the hazardous category.

It said particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 were at 500 or severe level in Lodhi Road area citing data from AQI.Experts had warned of a spike in the pollution levels after Diwali even if "partially toxic crackers" are burnt compared to last year.

Delhi, a city of nearly 16 million, recorded its worst air quality of the season on Monday, when the pollution levels were eight times the permissible limit as a thick haze engulfed the city.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday was recorded at 320, which falls in the 'very poor' category, according to data by the CPCB. It was a slight improvement over Monday's AQI of 434 or 'severe' category.