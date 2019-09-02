  • search
    Day 3 DK Shivakumar appeared before ED, laments as he is unable to offer prayer on Ganesh Chaturthi

    New Delhi, Sep 02: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the alleged money laundering case against former Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar are set to question him again on Monday in New Delhi.

    The senior Congress leader, however, turned emotional after his request for a day's time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturti with his family in Bengaluru was rejected.

    "What makes me cry is that the BJP and ED officials did not allow me to offer prayers for my father. It is okay. I will offer my prayers from the ED office to my father and grandmother that their souls rest in peace," Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi before leaving to appear before ED officials.

    He added that his family offers special prayers for his deceased father during Ganesh Chaturti.

    Earlier, on Friday and Saturday also he appeared before the ED for questioning after the Karnataka High Court refused to grant him protection from the summons.

    Today is the third day of questioning by ED officials in connection with the cases against him.

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
