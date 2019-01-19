Dawood’s Afghan killer, Kerala resident had two high profile targets on radar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police busted a module comprising four sharpshooters, who were conspiring to carry out a series of killings. Among the four to be arrested were an Afghan national and a resident of Kerala.

The module according to the police was being managed by a Dawood Ibrahim, henchman, Rasool Party. The Afghan national has been identified as Wali Raja. Two other suspects Riyazuddin and Sonu. The third suspect, a resident of Kerala is currently being questioned and the phone found on him is being analysed.

Also Read | Dawood's narco-terrorist nephew set to be deported

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that they have been on the trail of this module since December. In that month, an intercept was picked up, which led to the trailing of this module.

Rasool Party is heard speaking to the Kerala resident about two-high profile targets. It is still not clear who those high value targets are and further investigations will reveal more details about the same. During the conversation, it was also found that the duo were planning on procuring weapons for the operation.

When the four members were arrested from Nizamuddin, the police found on them weapons. Among the four arrested, Raja was highly trained. He is ace sharpshooter and hence was picked up for this very important task.

Party has been under the radar of the agencies for long. He is one of the key-conspirators in the murder of former Gujarat home minister, Haren Pandya. Party is a key player and was instrumental in transporting several youth from Gujarat and Hyderabad to a terror module in Bangladesh.

Also Read | Dawood henchman to stand trial for money laundering, extortion in UK

The busting of this module comes close on the heels of the agencies carrying out investigations into the ISIS inspired module. IB sources say that several such modules have been mushrooming in India, courtesy the ISI, which has set up several plots to disrupt the general elections to held in a few months from now.