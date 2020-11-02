Why is ISI not letting Dawood return to India

Dawood’s ancestral property at Ratnagiri to come under the hammer on November 10

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property Act) (SAFEMA) authorities will auction underworld don and Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's property in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

His property located in Khed taluka will be auctioned by the authorities on November 10.

In addition to this, the authorities will also auction two blasts of Dawood's late aide Iqban Mirchi. The authorities would allow the bidders to inspect the properties by November 2.

The application and earnest money deposit should reach SAFEMA by November 6 by 4 pm. The SAFEMA would use all 3 modes-e-auction, public auction and sealed tenders for the auction. The authorities have decided to auction several land parcels belonging to Dawood in his ancestral village in Konkan.

Last month, assets worth over Rs 22 crore, including a cinema hall and a hotel in Mumbai, of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi''s family have been attached in connection with a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

A provisional order for attaching the properties has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The attached assets includes a talkies (cinema hall) and a hotel in Mumbai, an under construction hotel, a farm house, two bungalows and 3.5 acre land in Panchgani," the central investigative agency said in a statement.

The total value of the attachment is Rs 22.42 crore and it includes deposits kept in seven bank accounts, it said.

The total attachment in this money laundering case against the late gangster and his family is about Rs 798 crore as the agency had issued attachments orders, including for overseas properties worth Rs 203 crore, in the past.

Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.

"He (Mirchi) was an international drugs dealer and smuggler who had amassed huge wealth and acquired various immovable properties and businesses across the globe," the ED had said earlier.

The agency alleged Mirchi "indirectly owned various properties in and around Mumbai".

It has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family and others last year to probe money laundering charges linked to their alleged illegal dealings in the purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai.

This PMLA case is based on multiple FIRs lodged by the Mumbai police.

The agency had filed a charge sheet in this case before a Mumbai court in December and the court had subsequently issued open-ended non-bailable warrants against Mirchi''s sons Asif Memon and Junaid Memon and wife Hajra Memon.