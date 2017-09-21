Dawood moved location 4 times since Modi came to power says brother

He has moved his location four times since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Iqbal Kaskar said about his brother, Dawood Ibrahim. While confirming that he was in Pakistan, Kaskar arrested in an extortion case said that since 2014, Dawood's security too has been enhanced.

The probe which is also focusing on the role played by Dawood in running the extortion racket also confirmed his presence in Pakistan. Kaskar told the police that Dawood does not speak to his family over phone. He has made investments in eastern and western Africa, he also said. He has links with Latin American drug lords, he said.

He further said that he has four locations in Pakistan. Since the BJP led government came to power he has changed location at least four times, Kaskar told the probe agency. He further said that since 2014, security around the don has been very tight.

Meanwhile the role of 2 NCP leaders is also under probe. The police suspect that these leaders acted as middlemen in the extortion case. Police commissioner of Thane, Parambir Singh said that the probe was also focusing on whether Dawood himself was controlling the racket.

We are also probing if the money was transferred through an illegal hawala route. He also said that a few politicians were helping Kaskar in this racket.

The probe found that owing to recession and demonetisation, the builders were hit badly. This led to Kaskar seeking extortion in the form of flats. A builder had complained that Kaskar had demanded three flats from him.

The probe also found that Kaskar was threatening both builders and jewelers in the Thane area since 2013. The probe found that Kaskar had taken possession of a flat in Ghodbunder. It is suspected that one of the two NCP leaders had stood guarantor for the same. The NCP has however denied charges of its leaders being involved.

OneIndia News