Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew dies of COVID-19 in Karachi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: Fugitive don, Dawood Ibrahim's nephew has died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Karachi. Dawood's late elder brother Sabir Kashkar's son Siraj Sabir Kashkar (38) battled for life over a week.

Siraj was living in a house adjoining Dawood's palatial bungalow in Karachi's Clifton area. It may be recalled that Siraj's father was shot dead by the Pathan gang at Prabhadevi in Mumbai in the 1980s.

This had led to the big rivalry between the Dawood and Pathan gang.

Dawood lives in Clifton Karachi near the Saudi Mosque. Pakistan further notes that his house is at the 30th Street Defence Housing Authority, Karachi. Further Pakistan also says that he lives in a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi.

White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton" in Karachi, Pakistan. He also has other properties listed as "House Nu 37 - 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority, Karachi" and "Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi and this is a fact that even Pakistan had confirmed recently.

Dawood is also accused of being a major funder of terror activities in India. He also faces charges of money laundering and extortion. He is also a major funder of terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Al-Qaeda.