Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla extradited to India, Swamy applauds Ajit Doval

Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla has been brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai. He will be produced before TADA court in Mumbai. He had fled from India after 1993 blasts and is being questioned by CBI. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995.

Takla was formally deported to India by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following his arrest by the CBI officials in Dubai.

He is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and will be produced in Mumbai's Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) court later in the day.

While the CBI declined to comment on how he reached Delhi as an Interpol red Corner notice was pending against him, officials said Farooq was deported from the UAE with the help of central intelligence agencies and put on a flight to Delhi. The role of Farooq in the D-company was not clear, but some officials said that he used to look after the Dubai operations of the underworld don.

Majeed Memon, the senior criminal lawyer, said, "Fact he has returned shows he has expressed his willingness to come back for trial. He'll certainly be remanded to custody, there's no question of bail being granted to him. Till next development, he'll be in jail."

Ujjwal Nikam, a senior advocate, said, "This is a huge success. He was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. This is a big-blow to D-Gang.'

Subramanian Swamy congratulated NSA Ajit Doval for the breakthrough. Swamy tweeted, "We need to compliment NSA Doval for Farooq Takla coming in CBI kitty. Dawood not far off?"

(With PTI inputs)

