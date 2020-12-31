Farmers do not trust PM Modi due to his history of ‘asatyagraha’: Rahul Gandhi

Dawai bhi, kadaai bhi is our New Year mantra says PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people should not let their guard down and strictly abide by the COVID-19 preventive norms even after the vaccination. The PM said this while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the AIIMS, Rajkot.

Earlier, I said 'dawai nahi too dheelai nahi." Now I am saying dawai bhi aur kadaai (caution) bhi. Our New Year mantra should be dawai bhi aur kadaai.

The PM said that people will be given doses of the vaccine manufactured in India. He also said that the last day of the year is to remember lakhs of doctors, health warriors, sanitisation staff, pharmacists and other frontline workers. I pay my respect to those people who have sacrificed their lives while performing their duties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conference, the PMO said.

Vaccine preparedness in last stages, says PM Modi at AIIMS event | Oneindia News

Over 201 acres of land has been allotted for the institute, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, the PMO said.