    Davinder Singh to be questioned in Delhi: NIA sources

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The National Investigation Agency will question DSP Davinder Dingh at New Delhi.

    He will be taken to Delhi for questioning, NIA sources say. The NIA had taken over the case against Singh and three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

    File photo of Davinder Singh
    The NIA re-registered the case originally filed by the Jammu and Kashmir police based on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    NIA takes over case against Davinder Singh, three Hizbul terrorists

    Singh is alleged to have brought Naveed Babu, Mir Irfan and Rafi Rather from Shopian to Srinagar on Friday evening. On Saturday, they set out to Jammu, from where they were planning on going to New Delhi. However before he could leave, the police arrested him sources familiar with the developments confirmed to OneIndia.

    Singh during his interrogation claimed that he was ferrying the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to facilitate their surrender.

      Officials investigating him say that he had made this made claim during interrogation, but we are investigating the same further. Interrogators say that he has denied the charges against him. He says that he was facilitating a big catch, but there are several inconsistencies in his statements, the officer also said.

      Davinder Singh stripped of Sher-e-Kashmir medal

      However, sources also said that Singh was helping the terrorists cross the Banihal tunnel in lieu of money. The source also said that an amount of over Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon. Singh, however, denied the charge during interrogation. The source, however, added that Singh was not being truthful and he had no authorisation to organise a surrender.

      davinder singh nia questioned new delhi jammu and kashmir

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 14:13 [IST]
