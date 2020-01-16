Davinder Singh stripped of Sher-e-Kashmir medal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stripped Deputy Superintendent of Police, Davinder Singh of his Sher-e-Kashmir medal.

The medal for gallantry awarded to Singh has been stripped, officials said. He was awarded the medal in 2018. The medal of the officer was stripped as his act amounted to disloyalty and brought disrepute to the force.

This development comes a few days after the Jammu and Kashmir police said that Singh has not been awarded any gallantry or meritorious medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

J&K police set to begin probe into Davinder Singh's alleged Afzal Guru link

It has been reported in some sections of the media that he was awarded a gallantry medal, but that is not true, J&K police sources tell OneIndia. The only gallantry medal awarded to Singh was during his service in the erstwhile state of J&K on Independence Day in 2018.

The medal awarded to him was for his participation in countering a fedayeen attack by terrorists at the District Police Lines Pulwama on August 27, 2017, when he was posted out there.

Singh during his interrogation claimed that he was ferrying the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to facilitate their surrender.

Officials investigating him say that he had made this made claim during interrogation, but we are investigating the same further.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut makes shocking claim, says Indira Gandhi used to meet Don Karim Lala

J&K top cop Davinder Singh had ferried terrorists to Jammu last year too: Sources

However, sources also said that Singh was helping the terrorists cross the Banihal tunnel in lieu of money. The source also said that an amount of over Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon. Singh, however, denied the charge during interrogation. The source, however, added that Singh was not being truthful and he had no authorisation to organise a surrender.

The official cited above said that they were tracking their movements from Shopian. A police party in civvies was near his residence keeping a watch over their movements.