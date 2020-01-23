Davinder Singh: Relative of terrorist detained

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: One person was detained by security agencies in connection with a case involving suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying militants, officials said here on Wednesday. Irfan Mushtaq is kin of a militant arrested along with Singh and is being questioned by a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is likely to be arrested, they said.

The NIA, which took over the investigations into the case last weekend, brought all the four -Singh, so-called commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Naveed Mushtaq, alias Baba, his accomplice Asif and Irfan Mir - here on a transit remand. They will be produced before a designated court on Thursday.

All the four were arrested on January 18 near Qazigund on the Jammu Srinagar national highway when the militants were being ferried to Jammu with a possible destination to Chandigarh to escape the winter chill in the Kashmir valley.Singh was subsequently suspended. Raids at his residence led to recovery of two pistols, one AK rifle and a lot of ammunition.The NIA, after registering the case, sent a high-powered team to question Singh and others, who were lodged at Kulgam police station in South Kashmir.