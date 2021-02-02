Dates, details for UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship eligibility for Assistant Professor announced

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: The national Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on May 2,3,4,5,6,7,10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 2021.

The test will be conducted in the Computer Based Test mode only. The candidates who desire to appear in the test may seen the details the information bulletin for UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021), which will be available on the official website.

The only application form will open on February 2021. Candidates who wish to appear are required to apply online between February 2 and March 2 2021. The application fee can be paid until March 3 2021.

In the paper-1 the number of questions in the MCQ format is 50 and the total marks would be 100. In paper-2, there would be 100 MCQ format questions for a total of 200 marks. The timing of the first shift would begin at 9 am and end by 12 pm, while the timing of the second shift is 3 pm to 6 pm. The total duration of the tests is 3 hours. More details are available on www.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.