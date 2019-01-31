Data on jobs yet to be released, report claiming rise in unemployment not verified: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, Jan 31: NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar came down hard on the report which claims that unemployment levels are at a 45-year-high, and said the data which is doing rounds in the media reports is "not verified".

According to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), accessed by Business Standard, the unemployment rate was at its highest level since 1972-73. India's estimated unemployment rate shot at a 45-year high of 6.1% in 2017-18, according to the NSSO periodic labour force survey.

"Data collection method is different now, we are using a computer-assisted personal interviewee in the new survey. It is not right to compare the two data sets, this data is not verified. It is not correct to use this report as final," Rajiv Kumar told the media today.

"Government did not release the data (on jobs) as it is still being processed. When the data is ready we will release it," he further said, as per ANI.

Two independent members of the National Statistical Commission had resigned this week after the government allegedly failed to publish the report that was prepared last month.

The Niti Aayog's clarification came a day after a Busines Standard report, based on the government survey, suggested that unemployment in the country was at a 45-year-high during 2017-18.

The survey had become a bone of contention between the government and the Opposition with the latter accusing the former of having destroyed jobs.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the report that claimed unemployment rate in the country hit a 45-year high.

Citing a media report on the leaked findings of the National Sample Survey Office's Periodic Labour Force Survey, Gandhi said, "NoMo Jobs! Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go..."

Earlier, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that the unemployment rate is at a 45-year high and said this was the reason why the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report on jobs was withheld. This is why the members of National Statistical Commission resigned, he claimed.