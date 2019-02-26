Surgical strike 2: Know more about Dassault Mirage 2000

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 26: Twelve days after ghastly terror attack in Pulwama, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC on Tuesday.

The Mirage 2000 is a jet fighter made by Dassault aviation of France. The Dassault is also the maker of Rafale, which is embroiled in controversy now.

In 1999, when the Kargil War broke out, the Mirage 2000 performed remarkably well during the whole conflict in the high Himalayas, even though the Mirages supplied to India had limited air interdiction capability and had to be heavily modified to drop laser-guided bombs as well as conventional unguided bombs.

Also read: LIVE: India hits back, 3 JeM camps at Ballot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad destroyed

Armed with Paveway LGBs, the aircraft were involved in the destruction of enemy command bunkers.

During Operation Safed Sagar from June-July 1999, two Mirage squadrons flew a total of 514 sorties. No. 1 Squadron flew air defence and strike escort missions, while No. 7 Squadron conducted 240 strike missions during which it dropped 55,000 kg (121,000 lb) of ordnance.

Upgraded Mirage 2000:

The Indian Air Force received the first two upgraded Mirage-2000 aircrafts from France under a Rs 10,000 crore deal in July 2018.

The two upgraded aircraft, flown in by IAF pilots from France covering Greece, Egypt and Qatar in over seven days, landed at the Gwalior Air Force Station.

The contract for upgradation was signed with Thales Aeroportes Systems and Dassault Aviation of France.

Specifications:

Countries of Origin: France

Builder team: Dassault Aviation, SNECMA, Thomson-CSF

First flight: March, 1978 [Mirage 2000C] February, 1991 [Mirage 2000D]

In-service in the French Air Force: Summer 1983 [Mirage 2000C], April, 1993 [Mirage 2000D]

Similar Aircraft: Mirage III/5, Kfir andViggen

Crew: One Mirage 2000N & 2000D -- two [ 1 pilot + 1 navigation and weapon officer]

Role: Interceptor [Mirage 2000C] All weather night and day missions such as Battlefield Air Interdiction (BAI) [Mirage 2000D]

Major operational capabilities: [Mirage 2000D] Automated terrain following at very high speed and very low altitude, All-weather night and day bombing capability,

High precision all weather day/night bombing with Thomson-CSF PDL-CT

(With PTI inputs)