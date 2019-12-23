  • search
Trending Jharkhand election results Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Daryaganj violence: Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of 15 people

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 23: A Delhi court on Monday dismissed bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Delhi's Daryaganj area and extended their judicial custody by two weeks.

    Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar dismissed the bail applications, saying there was no sufficient ground to grant them the relief.

    Daryaganj violence: Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of 15 people
    Delhi High Court

    The court passed the order after they were produced before it on expiry of their two-day judicial custody (JC). On court query that on what basis the accused were arrested, the police said that they had pelted stones and a deputy commissioner of police was injured among others.

    While seeking bail, senior advocate Rebecca John said that the accused should not be kept behind bars since police did not have CCTV footage or any other evidence against them.

    "Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of IPC does not apply. Do they have any proof, CCTV footage etc. against them," John asked.

    The court on Saturday had sent them to two days' judicial custody till today.

    One of those arrested had claimed he was a juvenile.

    However, the police said he told them he was 23. Violence broke out in the area on December 20 when a group of agitating demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting after police tried to forcefully evict them.

    In the melee, one car was set on fire and several others were damaged. The protest was against the new citizenship law.

    More DELHI COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi court bail petition violence

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue