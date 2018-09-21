Dark is also lovely: Two women have done something that will put ‘fairness’ hunters to shame

Bangalore, Sept 21: For those aunties who hunt for 'fair skin' in packs, this is a nail hit hard on the head. While the country is feeling more and more obsessed with glowing skin (racism?), a completely opposite thought recently made the rounds and it has left the critical thinkers influenced and impressed.

It is all about an illustration done by Bangladeshi artist Waseka Nahar which shows a dark-skinned woman holding a face cream tube called 'Dark and Lovely'. It hits the establishment which believes fairness is an important parameter of being lovely, hard. To be lovely doesn't mean one has to be fair as well. Nahar's illustration posted on facebook was received 3.2k shares at the time of writing this article.

Nahar's illustration was inspired by a self-image clicked by Pakistani artist Zainab Anwar who resides in Canada. She posted the photo on Instagram and it was appreciated by several.

"Discrimination based on your skin colour is still prevalent. And fairness creams add fuel to the fire," NDTV quoted 25-year-old Waseka as saying. "Through my artwork I want to address colourism."

"Zainab's picture symbolises that there is a certain 'stigma'- for lack of a better word - surrounding dark skin. The picture boldly says that dark skin is as beautiful as its counterpart," the young artist further added.

"The social message behind this is specifically directed to the Indian subcontinent which is why I am in traditional attire," Zainab told NDTV.

The women with their origins in the subcontinent are happy that they have succeeded in igniting a discussion which they thought was long due.