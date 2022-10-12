Dark chocolate maggi is the latest addition to bizarre food combo list; Netizens disgusted

Watch: PM Modi gets out of his car to accept greetings from crowd in Jamnagar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 12: The internet is full of weird food experiments and food combinations. From 'gulaab jamun burger' to 'cold coffee maggi', people trying out bizarre food combinations. While some food combinations actually intrigue the internet, others seem too hard to digest.

However, in the latest bizarre fusion food creation, dark chocolate meets Maggi and it's worse than it sounds.

One user took to Instagram with a bizarre idea. However, as much as we all love maggi, this video has completely ruined them for us.

In the viral video, a user name 'Nerd Sisters' shared the video of maggi being cooked using dark chocolate and syrup. After the maggi is softened, the maker is seen putting dark chocolate in it. Not only does this change the colour of maggi to the colour of chocolate, but it also affects its taste. The maker is also seen relishing this dish after it was cooked and wears funny reaction on their face.

The popular video has received more than 45,000 likes so far. As of right now, this popular video has received over 9,000 comments from users.

Social media users "This is completely unacceptable," wrote one user while another questioned, "Whyyyyy." Other users also wanted to know why this dish was invented in the first place. They also said that it was a perfectly good Maggi being ruined.

What do you think?

Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 17:13 [IST]