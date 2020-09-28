DAP-2020 document released, offset guidelines revised

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 28: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh today unveiled the Defence Aquisition Procdedure (DAP)-2020 document.

The formulation of the DAP 2020 has been done after incorporating comments and suggestions from a wide spectrum of stakeholders, Singh said.

Singh further said that the DAP 2020 has been aligned with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and empowering the Indian domestic industry through Make in India initiative with the ultimate aim of turning India into a global manufacturing hub.

With the new Foreign Direct Investment policy announced, the DAP 2020 has adequately included provisions to encourage FDI to establish manufacturing hubs both for import substitution and exports while protecting the interests of Indian domestic industry.

The categories of Buy(Indian-IDDM), Make I, Make II, Production Agency in Design & Development, OFB/DPSU and SP model will be exclusively reserved for Indian Vendors meeting the criteria of Ownership and Control by resident Indian citizens.

A new procedure has been included as a new chapter in DAP and structured as an enabling provision for Services to procure essential items through Capital Budget under a simplified procedure in a time bound manner.

The Offset guidelines have also been revised, wherein preference will be given to manufacture of complete defence products over components and various multipliers have been added to give incentivisation in discharge of offsets, Singh also said.