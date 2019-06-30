'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood, says 'relationship with religion was threatened'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 30: National Award-winning actress Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her debut in Aamir Khan's film Dangal (2016) on Sunday in a surprising move, announced her 'disassociation' from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work citing that it interfered with her faith and religion.

In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born star said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here". She talked about how the decision that she made 5 years ago changed her life.

Here's her full statement:

Meanwhile, Zaira started shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink last' last year in July, and finally, the entire cast has wrapped up the schedule. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film completed shooting in March.