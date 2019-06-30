  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood, says 'relationship with religion was threatened'

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 30: National Award-winning actress Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her debut in Aamir Khan's film Dangal (2016) on Sunday in a surprising move, announced her 'disassociation' from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work citing that it interfered with her faith and religion.

    Dangal star Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood, says relationship with religion was threatened
    National Award-winning actress Zaira Wasim

    In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born star said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here". She talked about how the decision that she made 5 years ago changed her life.

    Here's her full statement:

    Meanwhile, Zaira started shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink last' last year in July, and finally, the entire cast has wrapped up the schedule. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film completed shooting in March.

    More BOLLYWOOD News

    Read more about:

    bollywood religion threatened

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue