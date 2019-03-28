Damned if you do, damned if you don’t: Vijay Mallya's latest attack on banks

New Delhi, Mar 28: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Thursday attacked public sector banks, a day after more than 74 lakh shares held by the liquor baron in United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL) were sold for over Rs 1,000 crore.

"So much so for branding me a thief who stole PSU Bank money and ran away. Banks have made a substantial recovery in the past and also today. All included in my settlement proposal too. Damned if you do and Damned if you don't is how I am treated," he tweeted.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that the sale of 74,04,932 shares held by Vijay Mallya in the UBHL by Bengaluru-based Debt Recovery Tribunal fetched Rs 1,008 crore.

Earlier this week, Mallya slammed banks for providing no assistance to pull out Kingfisher Airlines out of a similar financial mess.

"And I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else," Mallya added.

Vijay Mallya, who has currently appealed against his extradition to India, settled in the UK after fleeing from the country in March 2016. He is accused of defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He is currently living in London.