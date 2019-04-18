Daman & Diu Survey 2018: Voters say govt’s performance was average

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: The Daman & Diu Survey 2018 shows that Drinking Water (49.26%), Better Employment Opportunities (46.31%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (38.25%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Daman & Diu.

The performance of the administration/government on voters' priorities of Drinking Water (3.07 on a scale of 5) and Better Employment Opportunities (3.02) was rated as Above Average and on Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.98) was rated as Below Average says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

In rural Daman & Diu, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (58%), Drinking Water (46%) and Better Roads (36%).

The performance of the administration/government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (3.00 on a scale of 5), Drinking Water (3.07) and Better Roads (3.11) was rated as Average and Above Average, respectively.

For the urban voters in Daman & Diu, the top most priorities were Drinking Water (51%), Better Hospitals / Primary Healthcare Centres (40%), and Better Employment Opportunities (40%).

The performance of the administration/government on urban voters' priorities of Drinking Water (3.08) was rated as Above Average. On Better Employment Opportunities (3.00) it was rated as Average and on Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.92), it was rated as Below Average.

It is encouraging to see that on most voters' priorities (both rural and urban) the performance of the government is at least Average or Above Average.