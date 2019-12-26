Damage to property: UP government serves notices on 300 rioters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: The Uttar Pradesh government has served over 300 persons show cause notices and sought to know why the damages during the recent riots cannot be recovered from them.

Further several district administrations in the state have begun the process to attach properties in order to recover the damages. The UP government has served the notices based on the CCTV footages of the accused persons. They have been asked to explain why the properties cannot be attached to recover the damages caused during the violence that erupted due to the protests against the newly amended citizenship law.

These persons have been given 30 days time to explain, failing which the process to attach the properties would begin. Meanwhile in Rampur, where the damage has been pegged at Rs 25 lakh, 28 persons have been issued notices.

Students Islamic Movement of India fanned violence in Uttar Pradesh

The notices have been served after Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath instructed the administration to take action against those who had vandalised property during the protests. The administration also cited a 2010 High Court order which had directed the state government to compensate for the loss to public caused during the violent agitations from those indulging in acts of violence.