  • search
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dalit votes in mind, BJP plans 100 feet statue of Uda Devi in UP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 1: The BJP in a bid to bag the Dalit votes has planned to install a 100 feet statue of freedom fighter, Uda Devi. The party also plans on developing a park and memorial in the name of the Pasi icon, who fought the British East India Company Army at Lucknow in 1857.

    Uda Devi
    Uda Devi Image courtesy: Youtube

    The BJP was able to win over the Pasi community in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Out of the 71 BJP Lok Sabha MPs, six belong to the Pasi community. Out of the 310 MLAs in the assembly, 23 are from the Pasi community.

    Also Read | Stone pelting to radicalisation: The external influence that is threatening Uttar Pradesh

    Addressing a meeting of the social representatives of the BJP Schedule Caste Morcha, member of Parliament from Mohanlalganj, Kaushal Kishore called upon the members of the Pasi community to donate iron for the construction of Uda Devi's statue.

    The statue would be installed in Lucknow. This would be in addition to the already existing small statue of Uda Devi that is present in Lucknow, which was installed in the 1990s during the Kalyan Singh regime.

    Uda Devi had become a symbol of Dalit resistance against the colonial rule. Kishore said that Uda Devi had killed around three dozen British soldiers in a battle near Sikandar Bagh in Lucknow, before laying down her life.

    More lucknow NewsView All

    Read more about:

    dalit votes bjp uda devi uttar pradesh freedom fighter british east india company lucknow

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue