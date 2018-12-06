  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dalit MP Savitribai Phule quits BJP over party's divisive politics

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 6: Savitribai Phule, BJP MP from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh resigned from the party on the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

    Savitribai Phule addresses a press conference after resigning from the BJP, in Lucknow
    Savitribai Phule addresses a press conference after resigning from the BJP, in Lucknow

    She said, 'BJP is trying to create divisions in society', according to ANI.

    Also Read | VHP to go slow on Shaurya Diwas; to observe it on Gita Jayanti to keep momentum going

    Phule said she has resigned from basic membership of BJP on the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar. "From today onwards, I have nothing to do with the BJP. My voice was being ignored in the party as I am a Dalit. There is a great conspiracy against Dalits and their rights. The reservation for Dalits and Backwards is also being slowly taken away. I will continue to fight for the Constitution and will hold a mega rally in Lucknow on January 23," she said.

    She has been critical of her party over several issues, particularly on those related to Dalits. Phule was vocal about Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynatath's remark 'Hanuman jiwas Dalit.'

    Phule also demanded that if Lord Hanuman was a 'Dalit' as claimed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, then Dalits should be appointed as pujaris in the all the Hanuman temples across the country. "Hanuman always stood by Lord Ram but then why did Ram award him a tail and blackened his face?"

    Read more about:

    bjp uttar pradesh yogi adityanath bjp mp savitri bai phule

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue