Dalit MP Savitribai Phule quits BJP over party's divisive politics



New Delhi, Dec 6: Savitribai Phule, BJP MP from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh resigned from the party on the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

She said, 'BJP is trying to create divisions in society', according to ANI.

Phule said she has resigned from basic membership of BJP on the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar. "From today onwards, I have nothing to do with the BJP. My voice was being ignored in the party as I am a Dalit. There is a great conspiracy against Dalits and their rights. The reservation for Dalits and Backwards is also being slowly taken away. I will continue to fight for the Constitution and will hold a mega rally in Lucknow on January 23," she said.

She has been critical of her party over several issues, particularly on those related to Dalits. Phule was vocal about Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynatath's remark 'Hanuman jiwas Dalit.'

Phule also demanded that if Lord Hanuman was a 'Dalit' as claimed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, then Dalits should be appointed as pujaris in the all the Hanuman temples across the country. "Hanuman always stood by Lord Ram but then why did Ram award him a tail and blackened his face?"