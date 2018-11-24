Dalit groups misleading people in the name of Behenji: Mayawati

Mumbai, Nov 24: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati ruled out any political connection with 'Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji'. Mayawati cautioned the party supporters not to fall prey to campaigns run by these organisations.

Mayawati said, " BSP has come to know that organisations like Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji are playing in hands of our opposition from behind curtain. Those running these anti-BSP organisation are telling innocent people of our party in Dalit colonies they'll make Behenji PM."

She alleged that these organizations raising funds in her name and party. "People running these organizations are telling this to people to run their business and gather people at their events. Not only this, they also tell people that their organizations are working to strengthen only BSP and Behen ji. They're playing with people's sentiments and collecting funds using it, " she said.

The BSP chief asserted that these two organizations are spreading hatred. "These organisations do this not only for their and opposition's selfish needs but also provoke our innocent people against people of the upper caste and spread hatred, she said.