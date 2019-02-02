  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dalit activists protest outside Home Minister's residence in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 2: Pro-Dalit activists staged protest outside Home Minister MB Patil's residence in Sadashivanagar on Saturday demanding action against the archbishop PK Samuel. The archbishop is accused of harassing a woman.

    Dalit activists protest outside Home Ministers residence in Bengaluru
    Representational Image

    An FIR has been filed against the bishop and his associate, Vinod Dasan, for criminal intimidation, outraging modesty, provoking breach of peace case registered in Ulsoor station in Bengaluru.

    The complainant, had attempted suicide at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday, filed a complaint in the Shivajinagar station on Thursday.

    Also Read | Urban naxal link to Elgaar Parishad: Anand Teltumbe arrested

    The woman told media that Vinod Dasan, a close aide of the archbishop has been harassing her for several years and was the cause for her marriage break-up with her first husband.

    Archbishop Samuel said that the allegations levelled against him were false and police were investigating the case.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    sexual harassment bengaluru karnataka

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue