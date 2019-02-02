Dalit activists protest outside Home Minister's residence in Bengaluru

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 2: Pro-Dalit activists staged protest outside Home Minister MB Patil's residence in Sadashivanagar on Saturday demanding action against the archbishop PK Samuel. The archbishop is accused of harassing a woman.

An FIR has been filed against the bishop and his associate, Vinod Dasan, for criminal intimidation, outraging modesty, provoking breach of peace case registered in Ulsoor station in Bengaluru.

The complainant, had attempted suicide at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday, filed a complaint in the Shivajinagar station on Thursday.

The woman told media that Vinod Dasan, a close aide of the archbishop has been harassing her for several years and was the cause for her marriage break-up with her first husband.

Archbishop Samuel said that the allegations levelled against him were false and police were investigating the case.