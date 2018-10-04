Dalal Street feels the jitters: Sensex sinks 600 points, Nifty below 10700

Mumbai, Oct 4: Following the downtrend of Wednesday, the BSE Sensitive Index dipped another 600 plus points on Thursday, fuelled by further fall in the Indian rupee. At 10:39 hours, the BSE Sensex was 35,351.76, down by 623.87 points or 1.73 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 10,662.65, down by 195.60 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 200.30 points or 1.84 percent to 10,658. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

The rupee collapsed to a fresh low of 73.77 against the US dollar, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows.

Meanwhile, Gold prices fell by 0.07 percent to Rs 31,340 per ten gram in futures trading Thursday as participants trimmed their positions to book profit amid a weak trend overseas, reported PTI.