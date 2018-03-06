The Tibetan government-in-exile has decided to cancel its two main events marking 60 years in exile of spiritual leader Dalai Lama in New Delhi.

The announcement comes following the govt sending out a note asking senior leaders and government functionaries of the Centre and states to stay away from events planned to mark 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama. In its note, the government had underlined that it is a "very sensitive time" for India's relations with China.

While an inter-faith prayer at the Gandhi Samadhi in Rajghat on March 31 has been called off, a "Thank You India" event at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on April 1 will now be held in Dharamshala.

On Friday, the Indian Express reported that Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale first wrote to the cabinet secretary pointing to the sensitivity of relations with China.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale's had sent a note to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha who then sent directive asking officials no to join the events. The Central government had said that it was a "very sensitive time" for Sino-India relationship.

The MEA said that India's position on Dalai Lama was clear and consistent. "Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by people of India and accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in the country", MEA said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.