    Dalai Lama congratulates Nitish Kumar on winning state polls

    By
    |

    Dharamsala (HP), Nov 11: The Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning the state assembly elections.

    In a letter addressed to the Janata Dal (United) chief, the Tibetan spiritual leader prayed for Kumar to be successful in meeting whatever challenges lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Bihar.

    "I deeply appreciate your friendship, as well as the hospitality you have shown me during my visits to Bihar, especially to Bodh Gaya, which have been quite regular in recent years," he said.

    The Dalai Lama further said, "I would also like to thank you for your support and encouragement of my efforts to promote a revival of interest in ancient Indian thought so vividly expressed in the historic Nalanda Tradition, which is like the sun shining in the East."

    "As you know, India''s longstanding philosophy of karuna and the conduct that flows from it, ahimsa, sets an example to the rest of the world," he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
