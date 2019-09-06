Dakshina Kannada DC Sasikanth Senthil resigns over denial of fundamental rights

Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Sep 06: S. Sasikanth Senthil, a 2009 batch and Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, resigned on Friday from the civil services citing fundamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised.

In a note, Senthil stated that it was 'unethical' on his part to continue as civil servant when 'undamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised'.

He assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district in June 2017 and was hailed as one of the most proactive DCs the district had seen.

He is an engineer by qualification who quit job in a reputed company to pursue his civil services dream. True to his ambition he emerged Tamil Nadu's topper in the 2009 UPSC exams and bagged the ninth spot at the national level.

Hailing from Chennai, Sasikanth Senthil did his B.E. (Electronics) from the Regional Engineering College of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirapalli and later joined Polaris. But such was his desire to pursue IAS that he quit his job and succeeded in his mission.

Senthil has the experience of serving as Assistant Commissioner in Bellary, Chief Executive Officer of Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat and Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga and Raichur districts. He last served as the Mines and Geology Department Director before being posted as DC of Dakshina Kannada.

Senthil's resignation comes weeks after Kannan Gopinath, a civil servant from Kerala stepped down as a protest against the denial of "freedom of expression" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on 21 August. He has since been asked to rejoin service until a decision has been made on his resignation.

