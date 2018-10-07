Dailyhunt Trust of the Nation poll

Leading news app Dailyhunt is conducting a poll to assess the perception of the people about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perfomance in the last 4.5 years. The poll 'Trust of the Nation' seeks to find out whether there has been any change in the popularity of PM Modi, who won with overwhelming majority in last Lok Sabha elections, since 2014.

PM Modi's government has taken many key decisions since assuming office in May 2014. Whether it is demonetisation, GST, surgical strikes or handling of the economy, the opinions have been mixed and varied. While the opposition has been criticising everything that the BJP-led government has done, supporters of the NDA have lauded. But all this aside what matters the most is how people feel about the NDA government's performance.