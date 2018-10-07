  • search

Dailyhunt Trust of the Nation poll

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Leading news app Dailyhunt is conducting a poll to assess the perception of the people about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perfomance in the last 4.5 years. The poll 'Trust of the Nation' seeks to find out whether there has been any change in the popularity of PM Modi, who won with overwhelming majority in last Lok Sabha elections, since 2014.

    Dailyhunt Trust of the Nation poll

    PM Modi's government has taken many key decisions since assuming office in May 2014. Whether it is demonetisation, GST, surgical strikes or handling of the economy, the opinions have been mixed and varied. While the opposition has been criticising everything that the BJP-led government has done, supporters of the NDA have lauded. But all this aside what matters the most is how people feel about the NDA government's performance.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi 2019 lok sabha elections dailyhunt

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue