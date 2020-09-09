DailyHunt launches Josh app with push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Bengaluru, Sep 09: Dailyhunt launched its all desi Bharatiya app, 'Josh'. The app is available in 14 languages. The Josh app is the perfect new platform for short format videos and the new youth anthem #JoshMeinAaja will make you tap your feet.

Recalling 'How's the josh?' from the film Uri, DailyHunt Founder Virendra Gupta said that this famous word sends a rush of patriotism and lays perfect ground.

Our time has come, it was on this land that the number zero and Yoga were invented. This is the land when ISRO launched its indigenous satellite at 1/10th of the cost of NASA,'' he said.

''It is time we start talking about innovations and achievements with great pride and maybe in greater league,'' Gupta said.

Speaking about the Josh app, Virendra Gupta said,''Today DailyHunt serves 300 million customers in 14 languages across 90,000 pin codes in every nook and corner of Bharat. Josh has become the fastest growing app in India within a very short period of its beta launch. From today onwards no 'Bharat Wasi' will have to go to any other foreign app to get entertained with short videos."

''We want to reinforce three commitments to the word. First is to the Digital Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat , second, we are committed to creating a large ecosystem of beautiful talented creators across the country. Third, we are fearlessly committed to promoting the rich heritage and culture of India,'' he said during the launch.

Speaking during the launch, Dailyhunt's co-founder Umang Bedi said that the Josh app is the most engaged short-video app. In just 45 days, the app has gained 50 million user downloads. Today has over 23 million daily active users. Daily video plays are one billion plus per day at the rate of 30 billion plus video plays per month, Umang Bedi also said.

'In next couple of months, we expect Josh to cross a 100 million monthly active users, 50 million plus daily active users where each users spending 40 minutes of his/her time per user per day.'', he said.

He also said that in the years to come, we also see Josh app as a manifestation of Bharat's creative time marking the evolution of content consumers into content creators, curators and converses.

Recently, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat radio address, he urged Indian citizens to support desi apps, which was seen not only an attempt to boost the "self-reliant India" campaign but also push trials of home grown apps to the extent that they replace other popular apps, which are controlled by foreign companies and are not considered safe.

The Josh Anthem features hotshot influencers Teentigada, Faisu and Team 07, and many other top creators in the social space.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister had laid out the Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India vision earlier in May. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on being 'vocal for local'.

Currently, the Josh app is available on the Google Play Store and the app has so far surpassed the 50 million downloads mark.

What the app offers?

Trending Videos

Mast Entertainment Videos

Funny videos

Video Songs

WhatsApp Status

Glamorous Dance Videos

Cute and Funny Pets Videos

The Josh App is also available in multiple Indian languages- Hindi, English, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and many more. Users can find entertaining videos from various genres and languages, that are trending, funny, glamorous, genres like dance and music, Bollywood, and more. The unique aspect of the Josh app is that it doesn't mandate a login.

