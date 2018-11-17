Dailyhunt CEO, President awarded 2018 'Influencer of the Year Award'

Bengaluru, Nov 17: Virendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Dailyhunt and Umang Bedi, President, Dailyhunt were awarded the exchange4media 'Influencer of the Year Award'.

The winner of the 2017 exchange4media 'Influencer of the Year Award' CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP and the winner of award in 2016, Raj Nayak, COO Viacom18 presented the award to Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi.

Umang Bedi said, "Its been the most amazing entrepreneurial journey. Viru and I have been brothers because we are so aligned in our thinking. He understands bharat at the grassroots level and I understand the scale of businesses. We are so complimentary in our skill-sets. In life you need an elder brother. And for me, that's what he stands for."

An elated Gupta said, "On the behalf of team Dailyhunt, I humbly accept this award. As you know, our vision is to bridge the digital divide and we proud ourselves as one of the companies that is trying to fight off the digital prominence of Facebook and Google. We are 150 million monthly active users and till next year, we should be 300-350 monthly active users. This award is a belief by all of you in us and we are just getting started."

Every year Exchange4media honours visionaries who have transformed the industry and inspired the next level of growth while progressively using innovative technology for business achievements.