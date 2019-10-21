  • search
    DailyHunt brings to you comprehensive coverage of poll results on October 24

    New Delhi, Oct 21: Two states, 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24. On October 24, the Election Commission would be declaring results of over 400 constituencies across 20 states. These results will have a big impact on the political landscape of the country.

    Keeping track of results and the effect it would have on national politics can get really complicated. The election results are not just about numbers, they are in fact a reflection of what people want and whom they think can bring about changes they expect.

    We at DailyHunt are committed to bringing you the best coverage of October 24 results. Our coverage will go beyond numbers. We are going to bring to you the accurate interpretation of results, the significance, the bearing it would have on the political landscape of the country, patterns and unbiased analysis.

    DailyHunt's Oct 24 coverage: Accurate & Incisive

    • Live and lighting fast updates of results from across 20 states.
    • Numbers, comparison with past results, and updates on major change in trends.
    • Trends emerging from states/constituencies, and which way is the political wind blowing.
    • A thorough drill down into data and how results matter to the common man.
    • Social media reactions, Twitter trends, viral memes, trending videos and what people think about these results.

    Comprehensive coverage that would make sense of polls held in Maharashtra, Haryana, 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies is what we at DailyHunt intend to bring on October 24.

    Stay tuned to DailyHunt for best coverage of October 24 results. To get lightning-fast updates please download Dailyhunt app.

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
