  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dabholkar murder case: Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, Vikram Bhave sent to CBI custody till June 1

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 26: A Pune court on Sunday remanded Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar a lawyer representing some of the accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case and Vikram Bhave, a member of the Sanatan Sanstha to the Central Bureau of Investigation's custody till June 1.

    Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, a member of the Sanatan Sanstha which came under investigators' scanner after Dabholkar's killing, were arrested in Mumbai on Saturday.

    Dabholkar murder case: Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, Vikram Bhave sent to CBI custody till June 1
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Bhave, a Sanatan Sanstha member, is a convict in the 2008 Gadkari Rangayatan blast case, and currently on bail.

    Dabholkar murder case: CBI gets custody of Sharad Kalaskar

    After he was released on bail, Bhave penned a book in Marathi, titled 'Malegaon Sphotamagil Adrushya Haat' (The invisible hand behind the Malegaon blast).

    So far, six people, including Sanatan Sanstha member and ENT surgeon Virendrasinh Tawde, Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar have been arrested by the CBI in the Dabholkar case.

    The CBI had claimed that Tawde was the "mastermind" of the conspiracy to kill Dabholkar and veteran CPI leader and rationalist Govind Pansare. Pansare was killed in Kolhapur in February 2015.

    Andure and Kalaskar were the ones who shot Dabholkar, the CBI has claimed.

    Dabholkar, a renowned anti-superstition activist, was shot dead while he was out on a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

    lok-sabha-home

    More DABHOLKAR News

    Read more about:

    dabholkar cbi

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 14:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue