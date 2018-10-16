Daati Maharaj moves SC against Delhi HC order on transferring case to CBI

New Delhi, Oct 16: Rape case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, who is accused of raping a disciple in his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan, on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order of transferring the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred the self-styled godman Daati Maharaj Rape case from the crime branch to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The development comes two days after, the crime branch of Delhi police filed a charge-sheet in the case under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Saket Court.

In June, a Delhi Police team, accompanied by the rape victim had visited Maharaj's ashram in Pali, Rajasthan to gather evidence, but they failed to find him at the ashram.

The woman had filed the complaint against the godman, his three brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi in June. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

The victim alleged that she was sexually abused at Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.

The woman told the police that she had been a disciple of the self-styled godman for a decade, but after she was raped by him, she returned to her home in Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police had earlier issued a lookout circular against him.