D Roopa, who exposed 'VVIP treatment' for Sasikala, refuses to accept 'Namma Bengaluru Awards'

Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru) D Roopa Moudgil IPS who exposed preferential treatment to jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala inside the prison, has refused to accept 'Namma Bengaluru Award' as it also carries a high cash reward.

'Namma Bengaluru Award', is given by non-profit organisation Namma Bengaluru Foundation.

Roopa wrote a letter to the organisation mentioning her reason behind not accepting the award. She reportedly refused the award because of a high cash reward associated with the same.

"Every government servant is expected to maintain neutrality and equidistance from all quasi-political bodies and associations that have even the bare minimum political overtone. Only then a public servant can maintain a clean and fair image in the eyes of the public," read Roopa's letter, according to ANI.

"It becomes all the more relevant now in the view of the ensuing elections," the senior police official added.

Roopa first came into the limelight when as Dharwad SP she arrested the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti after rushing to Bhopal with her team.

In 2017, Roopa's report as DIG(Prisons) laying bare alleged irregularities in the Parapana Agrahara Central Jail here, including preferential treatment to Sasikala, had stirred a hornet's nest.

Sasikala is in jail serving her four-year-term in a disproportionate assets case.

OneIndia News

