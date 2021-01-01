D Roopa, Hemant Nimbalkar among major transfers in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 01: In what can be seen as a major fallout to the bureaucratic squabble over the Bengaluru Safe City Project, the Karnataka government transferred Home Secretary D Roopa as the managing director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation.

Another IPS officer involved in the controversy, Hemant Nimbalkar was transferred as the IGP, Internal Security Division.

I am joining the new post tomorrow as posts don't matter to me. But what matters is, public interest must be upheld and the corrupt must be punished. If my shift paves the way for action on the corrupt, I welcome it, Roopa said on Twitter.

Every action of mine is to safeguard public interest, money: D Roopa hits out at Nimbalkar

Yes. I've always held thatt. Transfers r part of govt job. I've been transferred more than double the times than number of years of my career. Whistleblowing&firm action is rift with risks and I know that. I continue to do my job uncompromisingly, this post or that post, doesn't matter, she also said.

Karnataka pioneers in handicrafts in the country, especially, sandalwood, rosewood, bidriware etc. As MD of Handicrafts Emporium I will be able to give impetus to the work of lakhs together artesans & showcase their work in India & abroad, through our famous "Cauvery Emporium," she further added.