YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    D K Shivakumar’s daughter and CCD founder Siddhartha’s son engaged: See pics

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 19: Congress leader, D K Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya today got engaged to Amartya Hegde, son of V G Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day.

    D K Shivakumar’s daughter and CCD founder Siddhartha’s son engaged: See pics

    Hegde is also the grandson of former Karnataka Chief Minister, S M Krishna. The engagement was held at a private hotel near the Kempegowda International Airport. Owing to the pandemic, only a limited number of close friends and family members were present at the venue.

    Check here the images from marriage:

    The function was initially supposed to be held at the Palace Grounds, but the venue had to be changed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the city. Reports say that the marriage will be held on February 19 2021 at the Palace Grounds.

    Amartya is the eldest son of Siddhartha and Krishna's eldest daughter Malavika. Following his father's death last year, he has been looking after the business. Siddhartha died by suicide last year and his body was found near the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district.

      Nagrota encounter arms haul, BBC to probe Diana interview & more news | Oneindia News

      Aishwarya on the other hand looks after the Global Academy of Technology that is run by her father.

      More DK SHIVAKUMAR News

      Read more about:

      dk shivakumar marriage

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X