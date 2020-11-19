D K Shivakumar’s daughter and CCD founder Siddhartha’s son engaged: See pics

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Congress leader, D K Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya today got engaged to Amartya Hegde, son of V G Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day.

Hegde is also the grandson of former Karnataka Chief Minister, S M Krishna. The engagement was held at a private hotel near the Kempegowda International Airport. Owing to the pandemic, only a limited number of close friends and family members were present at the venue.

The function was initially supposed to be held at the Palace Grounds, but the venue had to be changed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the city. Reports say that the marriage will be held on February 19 2021 at the Palace Grounds.

Amartya is the eldest son of Siddhartha and Krishna's eldest daughter Malavika. Following his father's death last year, he has been looking after the business. Siddhartha died by suicide last year and his body was found near the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district.

Aishwarya on the other hand looks after the Global Academy of Technology that is run by her father.