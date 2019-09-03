  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    D K Shivakumar quizzed by ED for 4th day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 03: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the alleged money laundering case against Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar questioned him for the fourth day in Delhi on Tuesday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The senior Congress leader, however, turned emotional on Monday, after his request for a day's time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturti with his family in Bengaluru was rejected.

    Family of Congress leader offered prayers to their ancestors, in his absence at their village in Kanakapura.

    Shivakumar, was summoned to the national capital on Thursday last after the Karnataka High Court decided against the dismissal of the case and did not give him protection from arrest. He flew to Delhi the next day, asserting that as the son of Kempe Gowda, he was not the kind of man to run and hide.

    The questioning went on till late on Friday night, through Saturday and continued on Monday after a break on Sunday.

    Shivakumar has been getting some sympathy for his situation from Congress and Janata Dal-Secular leaders, who feel he is being victimized because he is from the Congress. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS tweeted.

    Day 3 DK Shivakumar appeared before ED, laments as he is unable to offer prayer on Ganesh Chaturthi

    "Vindictive politics has become the order of the day. Opposition leaders are easy victims of power misuse. In public life, we need to be strong to face baseless allegations and conspiracies. I am sure DK Shivakumar is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda against him."

    More DK SHIVAKUMAR News

    Read more about:

    dk shivakumar enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue