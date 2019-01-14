Cylinder explosion triggers blaze at Kumbh mela camp, no casualties

India

oi-Deepika S

Allahabad, Jan 14: A cylinder exploded in a tent at the Digambar Ani Akhara at the Kumbh Mela site, triggering a massive fire on Monday, a day before the fair officially opens.

According to reports, the fire began around 12.45 PM in Digambar Akhara near Digambar Ghat due to gas leakage, and quickly spread to other makeshift shelters.

The fire was brought under control within a few minutes, fire fighters told news agencies. Local reports suggest a cylinder blast led to the fire.

Around 10 ambulances and an air ambulance were immediately sent to the spot. "No casualties have been reported so far," Nodal Officer, Disaster Management, Dr Rishi Sahay told news agency ANI.

The Kumbh Mela is set to begin in Prayagraj, formerly called Allahabad, from January 15. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days.

Also Read Kumbh Mela 2019: Airboat service from Varanasi to Prayagraj from Jan 26

During the mela, millions of pilgrims including ash-smeared ascetics, bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and a mythical third river, the Saraswati.