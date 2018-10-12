Cyclonic storm 'Titli' weakens, claims 7 lives in Andhra Pradesh, one in Odisha

New Delhi, Oct 12: The Cyclonic storm Titli' is all set to lose some more strength and become a deep depression. In fact, the storm would see rapid weakening as we expect it to become a depression by Friday afternoon.

[Cyclone 'Titli': 8 killed in Andhra's Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram]

As Cyclone Titli made landfall near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border Thursday morning, at least seven people were killed in Andhra's Srikakulam district and one in Odisha.

As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed along with the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at several places across the state.

[Cyclone called Titli (Butterfly)! Who named it?]

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated in Andhra Pradesh, leaving 1,000 houses damaged. Odisha government evacuated over three lakh people to safe places and they were housed in 1,112 shelters.